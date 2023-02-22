Gov. Walz Prepares Peacetime Emergency Ahead of Winter Storm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz took steps Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm.

Walz declared a peacetime emergency and has authorized the National Guard to provide emergency relief services for stranded motorists if necessary. Some forecasts predict as much as 20 inches of snow in the southern portion of the state.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they have more than 800 snowplows and 1,600 snowplow drivers across the state who will work non-stop over the next few days to keep roads and highways safe for travel. But the Governor’s office is urging Minnesotans to plan ahead and stay home if they can.

Minnesota State Troopers will patrol state highways with dispatchers ready to help anyone in need of assistance. The National Guard is also prepared to respond quickly to rescue stranded motorists, and HSEM is coordinating preparation efforts in the event of a power outage or other overseen issues as well.

With the imminent winter weather hitting most of Minnesota, the Department of Public Safety is urging people to be safe. In what the department is calling a “historic storm,” they want to remind the public that winter is far from over.

Although Gov. Walz issued to the executive order to assist with the expected snow, the public is also advised to do their part and follow safety tips. This advice includes staying indoors and not traveling unless necessary.

The public is also being told to keep a winter survival kit in their cars in case they are stranded. Some essential items include winter gear, blankets, cell phone chargers, and bottled water and snacks.

More information on road conditions in Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org. The Department of Public Safety also says for people to stay informed through the Homeland Security and Minnesota State Patrol social media pages.

