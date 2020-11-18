Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Planning to Announce New COVID-19 Restrictions on Wednesday

Lakeland News — Nov. 18 2020

Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce a new round of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, including guidance for fall and winter youth sports, in order to slow the virus’s spread in the community.

In a call with reporters Tuesday, Walz said some of the activities Minnesotans love would be put on a pause as the state tries to ease the strain on hospitals. He provided no details but said restrictions would be based on data.

Minnesota is currently 7th in the country for new cases per capita. Walz said the velocity of virus spread is stunning. The Governor has scheduled a televised address for Minnesotans on Wednesday at 6 PM.

