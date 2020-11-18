Gov. Walz Planning to Announce New COVID-19 Restrictions on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz plans to announce a new round of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, including guidance for fall and winter youth sports, in order to slow the virus’s spread in the community.

In a call with reporters Tuesday, Walz said some of the activities Minnesotans love would be put on a pause as the state tries to ease the strain on hospitals. He provided no details but said restrictions would be based on data.

Minnesota is currently 7th in the country for new cases per capita. Walz said the velocity of virus spread is stunning. The Governor has scheduled a televised address for Minnesotans on Wednesday at 6 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today