Gov. Walz Orders Closures of Bars, Restaurants, Businesses To Curb COVID-19

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that beginning on Tuesday and running until March 27th, all bars and restaurants in Minnesota will no longer be able to serve customers at their businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

This order does not impact takeout, curbside, or delivery services. In addition, gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other gathering spots are also closing, but grocery stores and pharmacies can remain open.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Minnesota now has 54 residents who have tested positive for the virus as of midday Monday, a jump from 35 on Sunday. There have been no deaths reported.

