Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz, Health Officials Say COVID-19 Fight at Critical Stage

Lakeland News — Oct. 26 2020

Governor Tim Walz and health officials delivered a stark warning today that Minnesota’s fight against the coronavirus is at a critical stage.

The Governor says that residents need to step up their compliance with masking, social distancing, and avoiding crowds if the state is going to avoid the rapid spread that has made the Upper Midwest one of the country’s worst hotspots for COVID-19.

Gov. Walz said he didn’t plan to roll back any of Minnesota’s limited reopening moves. He added it would be much less painful if Minnesota residents would just use tools already in place such as following the indoor mask mandate in public places, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings. Walz said he’s not planning to close schools or businesses such as bars and restaurants.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Over 1,500 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Monday

COVID-19 Saliva Testing Program to Allow Minnesotans to Test Themselves at Home

Amid Pandemic, Women Advised to Schedule Preventative Health Screenings

In Focus: The Circus Science Spectacular Takes the Stage at Reif Center

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.