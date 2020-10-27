Gov. Walz, Health Officials Say COVID-19 Fight at Critical Stage

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz and health officials delivered a stark warning today that Minnesota’s fight against the coronavirus is at a critical stage.

The Governor says that residents need to step up their compliance with masking, social distancing, and avoiding crowds if the state is going to avoid the rapid spread that has made the Upper Midwest one of the country’s worst hotspots for COVID-19.

Gov. Walz said he didn’t plan to roll back any of Minnesota’s limited reopening moves. He added it would be much less painful if Minnesota residents would just use tools already in place such as following the indoor mask mandate in public places, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings. Walz said he’s not planning to close schools or businesses such as bars and restaurants.

