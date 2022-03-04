Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Halts Business Relations with Russian Entities

Mary BalstadMar. 4 2022

Today, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 22-03 to halt any business with Russian Entities amid the recent invasion of Ukraine. This decisions show the end of support for Russia as the order requires state agencies to terminate any existing contracts with Russian businesses in support of Ukraine. Minnesota agencies will also refrain from entering into any future contracts with Russian entities.

Governor Walz stated his support for Ukraine in the press release and encourages any individuals or businesses in Minnesota to do that same. “Minnesota stands firmly with Ukraine and strongly condemns the Russian government’s actions…I encourage other individuals, companies, and organizations to stand with their Ukrainian neighbors and end support to Russian entities. I also urge Minnesotans to support our fellow Russian Minnesotans, many of whom are horrified and alarmed by the Russian government’s aggression toward Ukraine.”

The executive order outlines what is considered a Russian entity. As stated, ‘“Russian entity” means an institution or company that is headquartered in the Russian Federation or has its principal place of business in the Russian Federation.’

The order will be effective fifteen days after publication in the State Registry and filed by the Secretary of State, Steve Simon.

By — Mary Balstad

