Gov. Walz Declares State of Emergency Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Nathan Green — Mar. 13 2020

Governor Tim Walz has declared a state of emergency and issued a series of strong recommendations for steps Minnesotans should take to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The emphasis is on people keeping their distance from each other. The key recommendations include:

  • Canceling or postponing gatherings of 250 people or more
  • Ensuring space for social distancing of six feet per person at smaller events
  • Limiting gatherings of people at higher risk for severe illness to no more than 10 people

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians also declared a state of emergency on Friday.

Minnesota had 14 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, up from nine a day earlier. Two of those patients are hospitalized. All cases of the virus were contracted outside of Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm is sticking by her decision not to recommend closing K-12 schools. Malcolm didn’t rule out closing schools of conditions worsen, but said parents of children with underlying health problems should consider distance learning.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of victims recover.

