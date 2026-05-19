Gov. Walz Appoints Theodora Gaïtas as Next MN Supreme Court Chief Justice

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Justice Theodora Gaïtas to serve as chief justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Gaïtas will fill the vacancy that will occur upon the retirement of Chief Justice Natalie Hudson in September. She is the only sitting justice to have experience serving on all three levels of the Minnesota Judicial Branch, as she previously served as a judge on the Minnesota Court of Appeals and as a judge in the Fourth Judicial District.

“Justice Gaïtas will be an exceptional chief justice, leading the Judicial Branch with wisdom, resolve, and fairness,” said Walz in a statement. “She brings a rare breadth of experience, having served at every level of our state’s judiciary, and will be the first public defender to serve as chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.”

Gov. Walz also announced the appointment of judge Reynaldo Aligada Jr. to serve as associate justice. Aligada will fill the vacancy that will occur upon justice Gaïtas’ elevation to chief justice.

Judge Aligada currently served as a district court judge in Ramsey County and previously worked in the Office of the Federal Defender.