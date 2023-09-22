Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Appoints 1st Director of Cannabis Management Office

Lakeland News — Sep. 21 2023

Erin DuPree (Courtesy: Office of Gov. Walz)

The state of Minnesota officially has its first Office of Cannabis Management director.

Gov. Tim Walz today announced the appointment of Erin DuPree to that position. DuPree will be responsible for building the new state agency and will play a key leadership role in establishing and regulating the new adult-use cannabis market in Minnesota.

Walz said in a press release that DuPree is a proven and effective leader who will be successful in standing up Minnesota’s new adult-use cannabis market and helping Minnesotans succeed in the industry.

DuPree is an entrepreneur, small business owner, and a consultant focused on assisting new startups in the implementation phase of their business vision. She is also the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co., located in Apple Valley.

By — Lakeland News

