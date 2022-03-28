Lakeland PBS

Gov. Walz Announces New Online Program to Provide At-Home Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Ryan BowlerMar. 28 2022

Governor Tim Walz announced a new program today that will allow Minnesotans to order free rapid COVID-19 tests online for delivery directly to their homes.

Beginning March 29, Minnesotans will be able to order two test kits (for a total of four tests) per home through an online ordering system. Minnesota has secured 500,000 test kits (for a total of 1 million at-home tests), and the program will be available until all the test kits are ordered.

Minnesota will use this program as a model for providing more access to COVID-19 rapid testing in the months ahead. In addition to this program, the State of Minnesota has secured nearly 5 million rapid at-home test kits for community partners, schools, and childcare facilities since September 2021.

Although COVID case numbers are at some of their lowest points since the omicron variant surge, this program will be used as a pilot to see if at-home rapid tests could be used successfully in the future to help deal with any future surges of the virus.

Minnesotans will be able to visit mn.gov/covid19 to request two test kits, or four total tests, per household.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Bird Flu Confirmed in Two Minnesota Poultry Flocks

Lakeland Currents – National Arbor Day at Northland Arboretum

Gov. Walz to Fish on Leech Lake Reservation with Grand Rapids Guide for 2022 Fishing Opener

Minnesota Lawmakers Propose Changes to Felony Murder Laws

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.