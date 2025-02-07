Gov. Walz Announces $6.1 Million in Grants to Expand Childcare Access in MN

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Thursday $6.1 million in grants to expand access to childcare across the state.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded 25 organizations with Child Care Economic Development Grants that are expected to expand childcare capacity by 1,400 slots statewide. Several communities in the Lakeland viewing area will benefit with the following grant amounts:

City of Wadena – $195,000

Greater Bemidji – $575,000

Little Falls Community Schools – $240,000

Northwest Minnesota Foundation – $134,530

Warroad Community Childcare Center – $240,000

Dave Hengel, executive director of Greater Bemidji, said in a press release that this grant will directly increase economic growth and expansion in both the Bemidji area and Red Lake Nation.