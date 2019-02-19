Gov. Walz Announces 2-Year Budget Plan For Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his proposed $53 billion two-year budget on Tuesday.

According to a release, the budget will focus on three main ideas, bringing down the cost of healthcare, improving education, and ensuring communities across the state are prospering.

The proposed budget makes an investment of $733 million in education, which will aim to close the funding gap and make sure that every child has a good teacher, can receive individual attention, and has access to materials they need to develop the knowledge and skills to compete in today’s economy.

The budget includes funding to extend low-cost healthcare coverage to thousands of farmers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. The budget will provide every Minnesotan with an additional health care option, according to a release.

The Budget for One Minnesota will include an investment of $432 million in community prosperity investments over the next two years, with an additional $1.9 billion in transportation and infrastructure.

The proposal also includes a 20-cent gas tax and retaining the health care provider tax.