Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Gov. Walz Announces 2-Year Budget Plan For Minnesota

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 19 2019
Leave a Comment

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced his proposed $53 billion two-year budget on Tuesday.

According to a release, the budget will focus on three main ideas, bringing down the cost of healthcare, improving education, and ensuring communities across the state are prospering.

The proposed budget makes an investment of $733 million in education, which will aim to close the funding gap and make sure that every child has a good teacher, can receive individual attention, and has access to materials they need to develop the knowledge and skills to compete in today’s economy.

The budget includes funding to extend low-cost healthcare coverage to thousands of farmers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. The budget will provide every Minnesotan with an additional health care option, according to a release.

The Budget for One Minnesota will include an investment of $432 million in community prosperity investments over the next two years, with an additional $1.9 billion in transportation and infrastructure.

The proposal also includes a 20-cent gas tax and retaining the health care provider tax.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Walleye

Anglers Can Keep Some Mille Lacs Walleye This Year

Walz Administration To Continue Court Appeal Of Line 3 Pipeline

Walz, Legislators Agree On Deadlines To Avoid Shutdown

Faith Leaders And Lawmakers Press Walz About Line 3 Pipeline

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eel Pout Festival

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, current Leech Lake Walker Bay ice conditions have created a concern for public safety during
Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Latest Stories

Vehicles Prohibited From Leech Lake In Preparation Of Eel Pout Festival

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Crews Cleaning Up Coal After Train Derails Near Cloquet

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Dept. of Health Investigating Cases of Legionnaires' Disease in Crookston

Posted on Feb. 19 2019

Over 50 Vendors Participate In Bemidji Bridal Expo

Posted on Feb. 18 2019

Kacie Borowicz Breaks Roseau Basketball Scoring Record

Posted on Feb. 18 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.