Gov. Walz and Health Commissioner Malcolm To Quarantine After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Governor Tim Walz’s spokesperson Teddy Tschann released the following statement at approximately 12:40PM:

“A member of Governor Walz’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning after being tested on Tuesday. While Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were not within six feet of the staff member for more than 15 minutes, they were in the same room as the staff member for the duration of a press conference on Monday.”

According to the release, Governor Walz has not yet been vaccinated. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has only received one of two required Moderna doses and Commissioner Malcolm has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but is still within the 14-day waiting period.

The Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Commissioner will quarantine through March 25, which is 10 days since the time of exposure per CDC guidance. The Governor will postpone the State of the State address until he has completed quarantine according to the release.

