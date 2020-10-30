Lakeland PBS

Gov. Tim Walz Tours New Bemidji Water Treatment Facility

Betsy Melin — Oct. 29 2020

Governor Tim Walz was in Bemidji today to get a tour of the upcoming water treatment facility.

A $1.9 billion bonding bill was recently passed in the state allowing for construction on a water treatment facility for Bemidji. Mayor Rita Albrecht joined Walz to discuss the journey to the new facility.

The new plant will be designed in order to help treat Bemidji water of PFAS which contaminated Bemidji wells decades ago. Water in the city is currently meeting the Department of Health standards, but this will move to cleaner and safer water by next year.

There are dozens of jobs on-site at the moment, with new jobs expected as building continues.

The current phase of construction is expected to be done in January of 2021, with phase two being completed in 2022.

By — Betsy Melin

