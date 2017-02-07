DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Gov. Mark Dayton To Undergo Surgery For Cancer Treatment

Mal Meyer
Feb. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton says he’ll undergo surgery in early March to treat his prostate cancer.

The Democratic governor revealed his diagnosis late last month, a day after collapsing during his State of the State address. His doctors have said the cancer was caught early and is treatable through surgery or radiation. It has not spread beyond his prostate.

Dayton wrote on his personal Facebook page Tuesday that he is scheduled to have his prostate removed on March 2. Dayton says he’ll likely need to spend one night at the hospital. A spokesman says Dayton plans to return to his normal work schedule March 6.

It’s the latest health setback for the governor, who recently turned 70. He has had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.

 

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Dayton’s Cancer Curable

Posted on Feb. 2 2017 by

Severance Pay For State Employees Under Scrutiny

Posted on Jan. 31 2017 by

MNsure Announces Special Enrollment Period

Posted on Jan. 30 2017 by

New Children’s Psychiatric Hospital Could Improve Safety

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

Charges Pending in Counterfeit Money Scheme

Charges are pending against a Morrison County man for his alleged attempt to pass counterfeit money at local businesses, according to the
Posted on Feb. 7 2017

Recently Added

Charges Pending in Counterfeit Money Scheme

Posted on Feb. 7 2017

Senate Confirms Betsy DeVos As Education Secretary

Posted on Feb. 7 2017

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Elects Two Additional Board Members

Posted on Feb. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.