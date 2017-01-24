DONATE

Gov. Mark Dayton Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

Gov. Mark Dayton Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

Mal Meyer
Jan. 24 2017
SPAUL, Minn. (AP) — The latest on Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s health (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer but will finish the final two years of his term.

Dayton made the announcement Tuesday, just a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat says he’ll travel to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Tuesday afternoon to for tests on why he fainted. He’ll return to Mayo next week to discuss his prostate cancer treatment options.

___

11:25 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is outlining his proposed budget for legislators just a day after collapsing while delivering his State of the State address.

Dayton said he would talk about his health after going over the budget. He occasionally paused as he spoke Tuesday.

After going through introductory remarks, the 69-year-old Democrat turned the briefing over to his budget commissioner and took a seat to listen. The governor usually stands on such occasions.

___

12:10 a.m.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is planning to keep to his normal schedule Tuesday after collapsing during his State of the State address.

The 69-year-old Democrat fainted as he neared the end of his annual speech Monday night. He appeared conscious as he was helped to a back room minutes later. A top staffer said he walked out of the Capitol on his own and was given a routine check by medical professionals at his home.

Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher says Dayton will proceed with his plans to unveil a budget proposal Tuesday morning.

Nearing his 70th birthday, Dayton has a history of health problems. He fainted during a campaign event last year in an episode he later blamed on overheating and dehydration.

 

