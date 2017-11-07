Gov. Dayton, United Way Team Up For Minnesota Acts Of Kindness Week

You may have noticed people performing random acts of kindness the past few days. Whether it’s buying someone’s coffee or donating clothing, the Governor Mark Dayton and the 40 chapters of the United Way hope to see a chain of kindness going on throughout Minnesota.

Dayton, in conjunction with the United Way, has declared this week Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week, where people are encouraged to perform acts of kindness in their community in an effort to promote kindness and hopefully kick-start continuous acts, lasting longer than this week.