Gov. Dayton To Bring Agricultural Town Hall To BSU

Clayton Castle
Aug. 28 2017
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will be bringing his 25 by ’25 Agricultural Town Hall Tour to Bemidji State University on Sept. 13, according to BSU officials.

The town halls are an opportunity for Dayton to discuss his plan to reduce Minnesota’s agriculture and residential water pollution by 25% by the year 2025. The Tour is also designed to spark discussion between the communities to think of solutions to combat water pollution, instead of relying on the state government.

The Bemidji stop will be the seventh of 10 stops on the tour, which began on July 31st in Mankato. The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Crying Wolf Room of BSU’s upper Hobson Memorial Union.

 

