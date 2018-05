Gov. Dayton Pushes for $138 Million for School Budget Shortfalls

More than 26 school districts around the Twin Cities and 33 districts in rural Minnesota are struggling with budget deficits. Those shortfalls are a small fraction of the districts’ total operating budgets.

But many school districts across Minnesota are considering staff and teacher layoffs to solve the deficits. Dayton is urging the Legislature to approve funding.

The governor’s request could catch legislative leaders off guard. The Republican-controlled Legislature has already started assembling their budgets.