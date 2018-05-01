Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Gov. Dayton Pushes for $138 Million for School Budget Shortfalls

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 1 2018
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is calling for $138 million in emergency funding for Minnesota schools as districts across the state grapple with budget shortfalls.Dayton unveiled his request to lawmakers Tuesday as the Legislature heads toward a mandatory May 22 adjournment. The Democratic governor’s proposal would increase the state’s per-pupil funding formula by 2 percent.

More than 26 school districts around the Twin Cities and 33 districts in rural Minnesota are struggling with budget deficits. Those shortfalls are a small fraction of the districts’ total operating budgets.

But many school districts across Minnesota are considering staff and teacher layoffs to solve the deficits. Dayton is urging the Legislature to approve funding.

The governor’s request could catch legislative leaders off guard. The Republican-controlled Legislature has already started assembling their budgets.

 

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing Soil & Water Conservation District Grants $35,000 For Community Projects

Bonnie Cumberland Sertoma Fund Supports Camp Confidence, Brainerd Schools

Legislators Announce Plans To Fund Minnesota Veterans Homes

Dayton Calls For More Funding To Keep Suicide Hotline Open

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Latest Story

“Cool Pix” Red Lake Ice Surge Breifly Shuts Down Road

Monday’s high and gusty winds made conditions just right for an ice surge off Lower Red Lake, blowing the ice off the lake and onto a
Posted on May. 1 2018

Latest Stories

"Cool Pix" Red Lake Ice Surge Breifly Shuts Down Road

Posted on May. 1 2018

Brainerd Girls Lacrosse Falls Against Proctor

Posted on May. 1 2018

BSU Football Trio Earns Minicamp Invites

Posted on May. 1 2018

Bemidji Baseball Bests Grand Rapids

Posted on May. 1 2018

Nevis Baseball Beats Laporte In Doubleheader

Posted on May. 1 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.