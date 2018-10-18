Gov. Dayton Issues Proclamation Celebrating Boundary Waters 40th Anniversary

Governor Dayton issued a proclamation to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Act.

The BWCAW Act was signed by President Jimmy Carter on October 21, 1978 and expanded the Wilderness Area and added important protective measures for the Boundary Waters.

The Boundary Waters is the most popular and accessible Wilderness Area in the United States. More people visit the Boundary Waters than any other wilderness in the National Wilderness Preservation system every year.

The Boundary Waters encompasses 1.1 million acres of lakes, streams, forests and wetlands and is the largest wilderness east of the Rocky Mountains and north of the Everglades.