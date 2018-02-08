DONATE

Gov. Dayton Eyes March 14 for the State of the State Address

Feb. 8 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is penciling a mid-March date for his final State of the State address.Dayton sent a letter to House Speaker Kurt Daudt Thursday requesting a March 14 date for his speech. The Democratic governor technically needs to be invited to deliver the annual address in the House chamber.

His speech would fall three weeks into the upcoming legislative session slated to begin Feb. 20. And it will be a critical year as Dayton seeks to cement his legacy in his final year in office.

Dayton has signaled expanding early education options, improving water quality and overhauling senior care oversight will be top priorities.

The governor collapsed during last year’s State of the State address. He later revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis, which was treated through surgery.

