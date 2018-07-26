Gov. Dayton Announces Vacancy On MN Court Of Appeals

Governor Mark Dayton announced today that the process to fill a vacancy on the Minnesota Court of Appeals has begun. This vacancy will occur upon the upcoming retirement of the Honorable Michael L. Kirk of the Seventh Congressional District.

The Commission is searching for a fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to the Minnesota judicial system.

The application process is open to fill the vacancy until Thursday, August 23. To be eligible to apply, the applicant must have served for at least a year in the Seventh Congressional District.