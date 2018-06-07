Lakeland PBS
Gov. Candidate Erin Murphy Makes Stop In Bemidji

Nathan Green
Jun. 6 2018
Let the campaigning begin.

In what’s shaping up to be a very interesting race for governor, the DFL’s endorsed candidate Erin Murphy made a stop in Bemidji Wednesday night to rally supporters.

Murphy was endorsed by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party last weekend at their state convention in Rochester. Today, she made stops in Aurora, Virginia, Duluth, and Bemidji, where she detailed her goals if elected.

Murphy will face several challengers in the primary election on August 14th. Congressman Tim Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, Ole Savior, and Tim Holden have all field for the primary.

