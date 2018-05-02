Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

GOP Lawmakers Offer Gun Bills

Josh Peterson
May. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers from Minneapolis suburbs are proposing bills aimed at gun possession and ownership.

One would give private sellers an incentive to verify a buyer has a legal right to own a gun before making a sale.

The other involves several changes to the process by which guns can be taken from people after a court order, including requirements for sheriff’s offices to follow up with the court.
Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth and Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie are co-sponsoring the bills. Anderson says they aren’t gun control measures. She says they aim to strengthen current laws.

Supporters of stronger gun laws have demonstrated several times at the Capitol this session, but other measures have so far failed to get support in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Protestors Call For Change At Brainerd March For Our Lives

Hundreds Rally at Brainerd March For Our Lives

Poston Announces Re-Election Bid for Minnesota District 9A

Democrats Eye State Senate Control, House Upset In Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Michael said

Biggest mental health strain in the military these days is the toxic leadership... Read More

Jamie R Aune said

Awesome performance Michael! Always enjoy your music :)... Read More

Sharon said

I'm 67 and caucasian and often have the staff follow me. They want to make sure... Read More

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Latest Story

BHS Students Make Promise To Drive Without Distractions

The Bemidji High School prom is happening this weekend. That’s why law enforcement decided to stop by the school this morning to remind the teens
Posted on May. 2 2018

Latest Stories

BHS Students Make Promise To Drive Without Distractions

Posted on May. 2 2018

Giuliani Stephens Names Rep. Jeff Backer As Running Mate In GOP Governor Bid

Posted on May. 2 2018

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Named Women's Choice Award for Eighth Consecutive Year

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Baseball Takes Win Over Warroad

Posted on May. 2 2018

Bemidji Softball Beats Virginia In Doubleheader

Posted on May. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.