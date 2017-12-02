GOP Candidates For Governor Lay Out Vision In Baxter
We’re still 11 months away from the next election day, but the race for Minnesota governor found it’s way to Baxter, where the GOP candidates were able to introduce themselves and explain why they are best suited to represent not just Minnesota, but specifically the Brainerd area.
Woodbury Mayor Mary Guiliani Stephens used the word community to describe how Brainerd relates to other areas in the state.
Phillip Parrish, a teacher and principal, says that all Minnesotans are the same and that his party’s values will work for everyone, not just those in the cities.
Same goes for former Minnesota GOP chair Keith Downey.
The candidates didn’t stray away from the real issues though. While landing a few punches on the DFL party, many of the candidates did stress the need for a little compromise.
But the main focus of the forum was to discuss the need of GOP values in Minnesota, while also bringing in new ideas from each individual candidate.
The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce is working to bring the DFL Party to the Brainerd Lakes area for a similar candidate forum sometime in early 2018.
