Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke Football Falls to Kittson County Central in Section Final

In the Section 8 9-Player football championship on Thursday at the Fargodome, 9th-ranked Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke faced Kittson County Central. The Chargers fell to the Bearcats 20-14 back in week four.

G/G-G took the early lead but Kittson County Central, the reigning Section 8 9-Player champs, showed their poise in the second quarter when Eli Peterson dropped one to Kellen Johnson for a 46-yard reception. The Bearcats never looked back, and Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke’s season came to a close in Fargo after falling short in a 27-12 finish.

The Chargers end the year with a 9-2 record.