Good Samaritans Help Save Life of Man Near Menahga Who Nearly Drowned

Good Samaritans at a lake near Menahga are being credited with helping to save the life of a man who nearly drowned.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man was swimming in Spirit Lake on Sunday when he went under the water and did not resurface for about two minutes.

The man was located and taken from the water by the good Samaritans, who immediately started CPR. A short time later, the man began breathing on his own and was taken to a Park Rapids hospital to be treated.