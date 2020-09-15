Lakeland PBS

Good Samaritan Society Finding Ways to Let Residents Visit with Family

Lakeland News — Sep. 15 2020

The Good Samaritan Society in Brainerd has opened up visiting opportunities to allow residents to visit with family members in a social distant way. The organization is also recognizing residents during National Assisted Living Week.

The nonprofit organization continues to screen residents and staff everyday to ensure the safety their residents.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

