Good Samaritan Society Finding Ways to Let Residents Visit with Family

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Good Samaritan Society in Brainerd has opened up visiting opportunities to allow residents to visit with family members in a social distant way. The organization is also recognizing residents during National Assisted Living Week.

The nonprofit organization continues to screen residents and staff everyday to ensure the safety their residents.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today