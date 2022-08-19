Lakeland PBS

Good Sam Rally Celebrates 52 Years of RVing in Minnesota

Hanky HazeltonAug. 18 2022

The Crow Wing County Fairgrounds hosts RV campers from all over Minnesota. For the Minnesota Good Sam organization, they’re currently holding their annual event at the fairgrounds and are celebrating over 50 years of family, friends, and a love for RVing.

The Good Sam Rally happens once a year in Minnesota and has continued to keep the tradition going for more than 50 years.

The club is used to having 400-500 RVs per year, but it has gone down with younger generation apparently not very interested. They are trying to bring that back and reach out to the younger audience.

The group offers many activities and tours through out the day to downtown Brainerd. You can experience the rich history of the town taught through lessons at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds. Good Sam members will also be volunteering in the community to plant new gardens, clean up debris, and staff information booths at events within the surrounding community.

The camping rally is a place for all who enjoy camping and want a nice family friendly place to relax. It runs through Sunday, August 21st.

By — Hanky Hazelton

