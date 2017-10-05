Good Morning Manufacturing Talks Challenges Facing Industry
Manufacturing was a hot topic today in Brainerd as the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted a program called “Good Morning, Manufacturing.”
The event included a keynote speaker and panel discussion, talking about the challenges facing the manufacturing industry in terms of recruitment and retention.
Finding qualified candidates for manufacturing is important due to the impact the industry has on the Minnesota economy.
The program was put on in celebration of National Manufacturing Week.
