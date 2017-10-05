DONATE

Good Morning Manufacturing Talks Challenges Facing Industry

Clayton Castle
Oct. 5 2017
Manufacturing was a hot topic today in Brainerd as the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosted a program called “Good Morning, Manufacturing.”

The event included a keynote speaker and panel discussion, talking about the challenges facing the manufacturing industry in terms of recruitment and retention.

Finding qualified candidates for manufacturing is important due to the impact the industry has on the Minnesota economy.

The program was put on in celebration of National Manufacturing Week.

Clayton Castle
