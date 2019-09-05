Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Zucchini Muffins

Zucchini Muffins

2 eggs

2/3 cup oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 cups grated peeled zucchini

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line muffin tin with paper baking cups.

Whisk eggs in a large mixing bowl. Add oil and vanilla and whisk to blend. Add sugar. Beat with whisk. Stir in zucchini. Put flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a sifter. Sift directly into the mixing bowl. Use a spoon to stir until dry mixture disappears into the batter.

Spoon batter into baking cups, filling almost to the top. Bake in preheated 400-degree oven for 18-20 minutes, or until done. Makes at least a dozen muffins, depending on size.