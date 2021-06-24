Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Wild Rice & Lentils with Fresh Herbs

Wild Rice & Lentils with Fresh Herbs

Ingredients:

1 cup dried green lentils
3 cups cold water
1 bay leaf
2 cups cooked wild rice
1/4 cup packed mint leaves, finely chopped
1/4 cup packed parsley leaves, finely chopped
1/4 cup packed dill leaves, finely chopped
1/4 cup red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
A generous squirt of fresh lime juice
Salt to taste

Instructions:

Pick through the lentils and remove any debris. Rinse well in a strainer. Put lentils into a pot with 3 cups of water and the bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Once the water is boiling, reduce heat, cover the pot and simmer until lentils are tender, but not mushy, about 20 minutes.

While lentils are cooking, mix the fresh herbs with vinegar, olive oil and lime juice. Add salt to your taste bud  preference.

Drain lentils and remove the bay leaf. Put cooked lentils into a large bowl. Add cooked wild rice and herb mixture. Gently toss together. This can be eaten warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

Sue’s Tip’s
Feel free to get creative and change out the fresh herbs to those you prefer or you happen to have in your garden.

This dish is a perfect side to grilled protein, but also makes an excellent salad by adding roasted vegetables, chopped kale, dried or fresh fruit–the sky’s the limit. Or how about a pilaf? Have fun as you mix and taste.

This is a great foundation for a Buddha Bowl meal.

This makes lots. It’s perfect to turn it into a salad to take to a potluck picnic. Just add some chopped vegetables, dried fruit, nuts…

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Related Posts

Line 3 Opponents Concerned Over Plan to Pump More Groundwater

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Ice Pops

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy and Light Coconut Lemon Mousse

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – PB, Banana & Granola Roll-Up

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.