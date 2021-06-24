Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Wild Rice & Lentils with Fresh Herbs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wild Rice & Lentils with Fresh Herbs

Ingredients:

1 cup dried green lentils

3 cups cold water

1 bay leaf

2 cups cooked wild rice

1/4 cup packed mint leaves, finely chopped

1/4 cup packed parsley leaves, finely chopped

1/4 cup packed dill leaves, finely chopped

1/4 cup red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

A generous squirt of fresh lime juice

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Pick through the lentils and remove any debris. Rinse well in a strainer. Put lentils into a pot with 3 cups of water and the bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Once the water is boiling, reduce heat, cover the pot and simmer until lentils are tender, but not mushy, about 20 minutes.

While lentils are cooking, mix the fresh herbs with vinegar, olive oil and lime juice. Add salt to your taste bud preference.

Drain lentils and remove the bay leaf. Put cooked lentils into a large bowl. Add cooked wild rice and herb mixture. Gently toss together. This can be eaten warm, at room temperature, or chilled.

Sue’s Tip’s

Feel free to get creative and change out the fresh herbs to those you prefer or you happen to have in your garden. This dish is a perfect side to grilled protein, but also makes an excellent salad by adding roasted vegetables, chopped kale, dried or fresh fruit–the sky’s the limit. Or how about a pilaf? Have fun as you mix and taste. This is a great foundation for a Buddha Bowl meal. This makes lots. It’s perfect to turn it into a salad to take to a potluck picnic. Just add some chopped vegetables, dried fruit, nuts…