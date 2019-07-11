Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – White Bean Salad with Parsley and Tarragon

White Bean Salad with Parsley and Tarragon

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup tarragon leaves, finely chopped
2/3 cup curly parsley, roughly chopped
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced in half moons
4 radishes, thinly sliced in half moons
1 large lemon, juiced
1/3 cup flavorful olive oil
1 generous sprinkle of flaky salt

Put beans, tarragon, parsley, onion, and radishes into a bowl.

Whisk together olive oil and lemon juice. Drizzle over bean mixture in bowl and toss to coat.

Finish with flaky salt. Serves 2 as an entree salad or 4 as a side salad.

Sue’s Tip

This salad can be covered and refrigerated for up to 3 days before serving.

