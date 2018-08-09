Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Pizza

Watermelon Pizza

Round slice of chilled, seedless watermelon

Coconut milk yogurt, plain

Fresh lime juice

Berries of choice

Fresh mint and basil, chopped

Chopped pistachios or toasted slivered almonds

Mix lime juice into yogurt. Slather over the top of the watermelon slice. Arrange fresh berries over the yogurt. Scatter fresh mint and basil over the pizza. Top with a sprinkling of pistachios. Cut into wedges and serve.