Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Pizza
Watermelon Pizza
Round slice of chilled, seedless watermelon
Coconut milk yogurt, plain
Fresh lime juice
Berries of choice
Fresh mint and basil, chopped
Chopped pistachios or toasted slivered almonds
Mix lime juice into yogurt. Slather over the top of the watermelon slice. Arrange fresh berries over the yogurt. Scatter fresh mint and basil over the pizza. Top with a sprinkling of pistachios. Cut into wedges and serve.
