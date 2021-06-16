Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Ice Pops
5 cups 1-inch watermelon cubes
1/2 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon minced ginger root
pinch of sea salt
Place all of the ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth consistency.
Pour liquid mixture into popsicle molds and insert the stick into the center.
Freeze the molds. Freezing overnight is best.
Unmold and eat!
Sue’s Tips:
When you’re feeling adventurous, add 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the liquid mixture.
If you like that special zing that fresh ginger root adds, toss in an additional tablespoon before blending the mixture. That’s the way I like it!
The liquid mixture can be spooned into a glass and topped off with lemon or lime-raspberry sparkling water. So refreshing!
