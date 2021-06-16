Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Ice Pops

Nathan DatresJun. 16 2021

Watermelon Ice Pops

5 cups 1-inch watermelon cubes
1/2 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon minced ginger root
pinch of sea salt

Place all of the ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth consistency.
Pour liquid mixture into popsicle molds and insert the stick into the center.
Freeze the molds. Freezing overnight is best.
Unmold and eat!

Sue’s Tips:
When you’re feeling adventurous, add 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the liquid mixture.
If you like that special zing that fresh ginger root adds, toss in an additional tablespoon before blending the mixture. That’s the way I like it!
The liquid mixture can be spooned into a glass and topped off with lemon or lime-raspberry sparkling water. So refreshing!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Creamy and Light Coconut Lemon Mousse

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – PB, Banana & Granola Roll-Up

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Choco, PB & Oat Bars

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Asparagus Frittata

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.