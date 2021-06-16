Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Watermelon Ice Pops

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Watermelon Ice Pops

5 cups 1-inch watermelon cubes

1/2 cup raspberries, fresh or frozen

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon minced ginger root

pinch of sea salt

Place all of the ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth consistency.

Pour liquid mixture into popsicle molds and insert the stick into the center.

Freeze the molds. Freezing overnight is best.

Unmold and eat!

Sue’s Tips:

When you’re feeling adventurous, add 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper to the liquid mixture.

If you like that special zing that fresh ginger root adds, toss in an additional tablespoon before blending the mixture. That’s the way I like it!

The liquid mixture can be spooned into a glass and topped off with lemon or lime-raspberry sparkling water. So refreshing!

