Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Warm Summer Fruit Salad
Warm Summer Fruit Salad
1 cup roasted almonds, salted or unsalted
3 kiwi fruits
3 apricots
2 bananas, peel
10 strawberries
10 cherries, pitted
2 plums, remove stones
1 lime, juice
1 oz dark chocolate (70% or darker)
1/3 cup dried unsweetened coconut flakes
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Chop almonds. Set aside.
Prepare the fruit by cutting them into bitesize pieces. Place the fruit in a baking dish and add the lime juice, toss to mix.
Chop the almonds and sprinkle over the fruit salad. Grate the chocolate until it covers the fruit. Sprinkle with coconut flakes and place the dish in the oven.
Bake for 5-10 minutes, until the chocolate has melted and the fruit is warm and juicy (not mushy).
Serve in bowls with a dollop thick plain yogurt or ice cream.
Serves 6 to 8
