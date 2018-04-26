Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Veggie Burrito Bowls

Veggie Burrito Bowls

1 teaspoon olive oil or avocado oil, for greasing bottom of slow cooker

1 cup uncooked short-grain brown rice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon ground coriander

3/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 1/4 cups vegetable broth

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 red or orange bell pepper, diced

1 medium poblano pepper, seeded and diced

1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

Lightly oil the bottom of your slow cooker. Combine rice and seasonings. Place the rice, salt, oregano, coriander, chili powder, and paprika in a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside.

Layer the sweet potatoes, seasoned rice, tomatoes, and pour in broth. Scatter the sweet potatoes in the bottom of a 3- to 4-quart slow cooker. Add the rice and spice mixture on top of the sweet potatoes. Pour in the diced tomatoes and their juices and vegetable broth.

Arrange beans and vegetables on top. Scatter the pinto beans, bell pepper, and poblano pepper and corn over the top, but do not stir.

Cook on LOW for about 5 hours Cover and cook on the LOW setting until the rice is tender and has absorbed all of the liquid, 4 1/2 to 5 hours. Stir and serve with your favorite toppings. Makes 4 to 6 servings.