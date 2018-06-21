Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Two-Ingredient Dip
Two-Ingredient Dip
2 (15 ounce) cans black or pinto beans, drained and rinsed
1 cup of your favorite salsa
salt to taste
Place the beans and salsa in a food processor and process until smooth. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers, add it to your veggie wraps, or spread it in a glass baking dish, sprinkle with grated cheese and bake at 350 degrees until cheese melts and dig into the got dip with tortilla chips.
Sue’s Tips
Get the best flavor by mixing up the dip the day before serving. Store in refrigerator overnight for flavors to develop.
Extra dip can be kept frozen in a tightly sealed container for a month.
