Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Two-Ingredient Dip

Two-Ingredient Dip

2 (15 ounce) cans black or pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup of your favorite salsa

salt to taste

Place the beans and salsa in a food processor and process until smooth. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers, add it to your veggie wraps, or spread it in a glass baking dish, sprinkle with grated cheese and bake at 350 degrees until cheese melts and dig into the got dip with tortilla chips.