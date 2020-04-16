Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Tomato Tulips

Tomato Tulips

1 (8-ounce) brick of cream cheese, room temperature

1 tablespoon milk or cream

1 bunch green onions

1 pint tomatoes

Rinse green onions and tomatoes.

Cut green stems off onions and set aside. Snip root ends off of onions. Mince the onions very fine. Put cream cheese in a bowl with the minced green onions. Add 1 tablespoon milk or cream. With a hand-held electric mixer, beat the cream cheese mixture until light and creamy. Transfer the mixture to a pastry bag or a plastic bag with one corner snipped off.

Arrange greens from onions on a platter to resemble tulip stems.

Slice down on tomatoes from narrow-tipped end almost to the stem end. Slice twice so that the tomato resembles a tulip. Squeeze the cream cheese mixture into each tomato tulip. Arrange little tulips on the stems on the platter. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

Sue’s Tips

Use any remaining cream cheese mixture to spread on your toasted bagel.