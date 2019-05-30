Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Toasted Orzo & Chives

Toasted Orzo & Chives

2 cups uncooked orzo
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup chopped chives
salt & pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place orzo in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until orzo is slightly browned. Start checking at 8 minutes.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add toasted orzo and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until orzo is tender to the bite.
Remove from heat and drain well.
Transfer drained orzo to a large bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Stir in chives. Season with salt and pepper. Add lemon zest. Mix well and serve. Makes 4 to 6 side servings.

Sue’s Tips
You will find orzo in the grocery store on the shelves with all of the other pasta.
Toasting the orzo before cooking gives it a bit of a gourmet touch, adding a nutty flavor and a darker color when cooked.
Use this recipe as a starting point. Add any of your favorite cooked vegetables. Chopped roasted asparagus is a nice addition. Try grating some fresh Parmesan over the top before serving.
Toasted Orzo with Chives is a perfect side to serve with any grilled protein. Add a salad of fresh greens, berries and vegetables and you’re meal is complete.

