Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Toasted Orzo & Chives

Toasted Orzo & Chives

2 cups uncooked orzo

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup chopped chives

salt & pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place orzo in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until orzo is slightly browned. Start checking at 8 minutes.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add toasted orzo and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until orzo is tender to the bite.

Remove from heat and drain well.

Transfer drained orzo to a large bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Stir in chives. Season with salt and pepper. Add lemon zest. Mix well and serve. Makes 4 to 6 side servings.