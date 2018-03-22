Good Food, Good Life, 365 – The Best Sweet Potato Fries
The Best Sweet Potato Fries
2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled
2 tablespoons olive oil plus more for greasing baking sheet
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Brush a light coating of olive oil over the foil. Set aside.
Cut peeled sweet potatoes into sticks about 3 inches long and 1/4 to 1/2-inch wide. Place in a large bowl and toss with the 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Mix the spices, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the prepared sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Spread in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.
Bake until brown and crisp on the bottom, about 15 minutes. Flip the potato sticks and bake another 10 to 15 minutes. Serve hot.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More
That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More
Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More
Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More