Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet & Tangy Apple Broccoli Salad

Sweet & Tangy Apple Broccoli Salad

4 cups broccoli, washed, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup red onion, minced

1/2 cup dried cranberries

3 apples of your choice, diced just before serving time

1/2 cup shelled sunflower seeds

For the Dressing:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 or 4 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Mix dressing ingredients together with a whisk. Store in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed jar.

Place broccoli, red onion, and dried cranberries in a large bowl. Toss. Drizzle with some of the dressing and stir to coat. At this point you can refrigerate the salad until ready to eat.

At serving time, stir in apples and sunflower seeds. Add a little more dressing and toss. Serve. Makes 6 lunch servings, more if serving as a side salad.