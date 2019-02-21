Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet and Spicy Roasted Cauliflower
Sweet and Spicy Roasted Cauliflower
4 cups cauliflower florets
2 Tablespoons maple syrup
1 Tablespoons sriracha
2 Tablespoons grapeseed oil
1 1/2 teaspoons tamari or soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Preheat oven to 400º and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix sauce ingredients together in a large bowl. Add cauliflower florets. Mix until the cauliflower is evenly coated.
Spread cauliflower out on the baking sheet and bake 30-35 minutes, or until caramelized and dark golden.
Start checking after 20 minutes to be sure it doesn’t burn.
Sue’s Tips
Adjust spicy heat with the amount of sriracha you use.
Barbecue sauce, hot sauce or chili garlic sauce can be used rather than sriracha.
Use this sauce on any vegetable.
