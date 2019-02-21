Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet and Spicy Roasted Cauliflower

Sweet and Spicy Roasted Cauliflower

4 cups cauliflower florets

2 Tablespoons maple syrup

1 Tablespoons sriracha

2 Tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 1/2 teaspoons tamari or soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 400º and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix sauce ingredients together in a large bowl. Add cauliflower florets. Mix until the cauliflower is evenly coated.

Spread cauliflower out on the baking sheet and bake 30-35 minutes, or until caramelized and dark golden.

Start checking after 20 minutes to be sure it doesn’t burn.