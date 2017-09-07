Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Super Simple Supper
Super Simple Supper
16-ounce package gnocchi
1 ripe avocado
2 to 3 tablespoons store-bought pesto
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 cup cooked chickpeas
1 pound cherry tomatoes, cut in half
Fresh-ground black pepper
Olive oil for drizzling
Bring large pot of water to a boil.
Mash avocado in a large mixing bowl. Add pesto and mix well. Stir in lemon juice.
Drop gnocchi into boiling water. When gnocchi floats to top of water (2 to 3 minutes) remove with strainer or slotted spoon and put right into bowl of pesto mixture. Toss gently to coat gnocchi. Add chickpeas. Top with cherry tomatoes. Gently stir. Add a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with black pepper. Serve immediately. Makes 3 to 4 servings.
Sue’s Tip
Since pesto is the base for this sauce, be sure to use a quality, delicious-tasting brand. Or, use your homemade pesto for freshest flavor.
Use any pasta of your choice for this recipe. If your short on time, go with gnocchi. It’s cooked in 2 minutes.
