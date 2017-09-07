Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Super Simple Supper

Super Simple Supper

16-ounce package gnocchi

1 ripe avocado

2 to 3 tablespoons store-bought pesto

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup cooked chickpeas

1 pound cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Fresh-ground black pepper

Olive oil for drizzling

Bring large pot of water to a boil.

Mash avocado in a large mixing bowl. Add pesto and mix well. Stir in lemon juice.

Drop gnocchi into boiling water. When gnocchi floats to top of water (2 to 3 minutes) remove with strainer or slotted spoon and put right into bowl of pesto mixture. Toss gently to coat gnocchi. Add chickpeas. Top with cherry tomatoes. Gently stir. Add a drizzle of olive oil. Sprinkle with black pepper. Serve immediately. Makes 3 to 4 servings.