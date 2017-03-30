Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream
4 large very ripe bananas (covered with brown spots)
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
Peel bananas and slice into 1/2 inch discs. Arrange banana slices in a single layer on a large plate or baking sheet. Freeze for 1-2 hours.
Place the banana slices in a food processor or powerful blender. Puree banana slices, scraping down the bowl as needed. Puree until the mixture is creamy and smooth. This can take a bit of patience. Add the peanut butter and puree to combine. Serve immediately for soft-serve ice cream consistency. If you prefer harder ice cream, place in the freezer for a few hours and then serve.
Sue’s Tip
If you have a hard time creating a creamy consistency, you can add 1-2 tablespoons of milk (dairy or non-dairy) to help puree the banana slices. Make sure you use a powerful food processor or blender!
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More
Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More
It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More
Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More