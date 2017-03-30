DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

4 large very ripe bananas (covered with brown spots)
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
Peel bananas and slice into 1/2 inch discs. Arrange banana slices in a single layer on a large plate or baking sheet. Freeze for 1-2 hours.
Place the banana slices in a food processor or powerful blender. Puree banana slices, scraping down the bowl as needed. Puree until the mixture is creamy and smooth. This can take a bit of patience. Add the peanut butter and puree to combine. Serve immediately for soft-serve ice cream consistency. If you prefer harder ice cream, place in the freezer for a few hours and then serve.

Sue’s Tip
If you have a hard time creating a creamy consistency, you can add 1-2 tablespoons of milk (dairy or non-dairy) to help puree the banana slices. Make sure you use a powerful food processor or blender!

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Food Prep for Healthy Lunches

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Stir Fried Crispy Tortellini and Vegetables

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Kumquats and Chocolate

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Better-Than-Ever Almond Butter

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

Kimberly Anoka said

Brandon deserves his due process and innocent until proven guilty! Brandon's act... Read More

0

Wildfire Season Just Around The Corner

With almost all of the snow now gone, fire fighters are preparing for another busy season of wildfires. Even though there is still some moisture
Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Recently Added

Wildfire Season Just Around The Corner

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Current And Former BSU Women's Hockey Players Say "No" To Team USA

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

Democrats Want To Lower The Cost Of Prescription Drugs

Posted on Mar. 29 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.