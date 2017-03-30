Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Sunny Day Banana-Peanut Butter Ice Cream

4 large very ripe bananas (covered with brown spots)

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

Peel bananas and slice into 1/2 inch discs. Arrange banana slices in a single layer on a large plate or baking sheet. Freeze for 1-2 hours.

Place the banana slices in a food processor or powerful blender. Puree banana slices, scraping down the bowl as needed. Puree until the mixture is creamy and smooth. This can take a bit of patience. Add the peanut butter and puree to combine. Serve immediately for soft-serve ice cream consistency. If you prefer harder ice cream, place in the freezer for a few hours and then serve.