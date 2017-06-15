DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summer Snow Pea Salad

Summer Snow Pea Salad

3 to 4 cups (or 12 ounces) fresh raw snow peas
¼ cup organic sesame oil
¼ cup sesame seeds
1 bunch thinly sliced green onions
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
¼ teaspoon sea salt, adjust to taste
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

In a medium size mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and toss to coat the snow peas in the oil and sesame seeds. Adjust seasonings to taste.
Serve at room temperature or chilled, in an airtight glass container for up to 1 week.

Sue’s tip:
Turn this salad into an entree by adding cooked chicken.

What do you think?

