Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Spiced Sugared Pecans

Spiced Sugared Pecans
Spiced Sugared Pecans
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons water
1/4 teaspoon salt
Generous pinch cayenne pepper (I like about 1/4 teaspoon of heat)
1/2 cup raw pecan halves, or a mix of raw nuts, or roasted, salted peanuts (if using roasted, salted peanuts, omit salt from recipe)
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
Put all ingredients except nuts into a small frying pan. Stir, so that sugar begins to dissolve. Turn heat to medium-low and add nuts. Stir to coat nuts. Continue to stir mixture for 5 to 7 minutes, until sugar glaze is thick and beginning to crystallize. Turn nuts out of pan onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Allow to cool.
Sue’s Tips
These Spiced Sugared Nuts can be used as a snack, tossed into fresh green salads, or chopped and sprinkled over fruit salad.
You can double this recipe. Use a larger pan.