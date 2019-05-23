Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Spiced Sugared Pecans

Spiced Sugared Pecans

3 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons water
1/4 teaspoon salt
Generous pinch cayenne pepper (I like about 1/4 teaspoon of heat)
1/2 cup raw pecan halves, or a mix of raw nuts, or roasted, salted peanuts (if using roasted, salted peanuts, omit salt from recipe)

Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Put all ingredients except nuts into a small frying pan. Stir, so that sugar begins to dissolve. Turn heat to medium-low and add nuts. Stir to coat nuts. Continue to stir mixture for 5 to 7 minutes, until sugar glaze is thick and beginning to crystallize. Turn nuts out of pan onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Allow to cool.

Sue’s Tips
These Spiced Sugared Nuts can be used as a snack, tossed into fresh green salads, or chopped and sprinkled over fruit salad.
You can double this recipe. Use a larger pan.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Asparagus with Mustard Drizzle

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Carrot and Fennel Soup

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lime and Spice Popcorn

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Chocolate Dream

What do you think?

Recent Show

Backroads: Bluehound

Modern funk group Bluehound performs at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji, MN. They also discuss how the band started and where the name of
Posted on May. 15 2019

Recently Added

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Common Ground: Leech Lake Art League

Posted on May. 8 2019

Backroads: Jacob Mahon & the Salty Dogs

Posted on May. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.