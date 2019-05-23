Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Spiced Sugared Pecans

Spiced Sugared Pecans

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons water

1/4 teaspoon salt

Generous pinch cayenne pepper (I like about 1/4 teaspoon of heat)

1/2 cup raw pecan halves, or a mix of raw nuts, or roasted, salted peanuts (if using roasted, salted peanuts, omit salt from recipe)

Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Put all ingredients except nuts into a small frying pan. Stir, so that sugar begins to dissolve. Turn heat to medium-low and add nuts. Stir to coat nuts. Continue to stir mixture for 5 to 7 minutes, until sugar glaze is thick and beginning to crystallize. Turn nuts out of pan onto parchment-lined baking sheet. Allow to cool.