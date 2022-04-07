Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Smoky Almond Bits
Smoky Almond Bits
Crunchy, salty, smoky!
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika
- 1 cup sliced almonds
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, maple syrup, tamari, tomato paste, and smoked sweet paprika.
- Add sliced almonds and stir to be sure all slices are coated with sauce. You can allow the almonds to marinate in the sauce for 15 to 20 minutes, if you have time.
- Use a slotted spoon to transfer the almond slices to the prepared baking sheet. Spread the almonds evenly in a single layer.
- Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes, until any liquid has evaporated and almonds are toasted. They may seem a bit soft when you first take them out of the oven, but they crisp up as they cool. Allow almond slices to cool completely on the pan.
If you won’t be using all of them, store the cooled almonds in a tightly covered container, preferably in the refrigerator. When you’re ready to use them, preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Spread the amount of almonds you want to use on a baking sheet and put in the preheated oven for 5 to 10 minutes. Allow to cool on the pan.
Boom! Crunchy Smoky Almond Bits ready to eat!
Sue’s TipSmoky Almond Bits can be scattered over fresh green salads, roasted vegetables, potato soup, creamy pasta, or eat them right out of the bowl. They make an excellent addition to a charcuterie board.When you’re shopping for smoked paprika, you may see cans marked dulce and picante–sweet and hot. For this recipe, purchase the dulce (sweet)–not the picante (hot)!
