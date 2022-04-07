Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Smoky Almond Bits

If you won’t be using all of them, store the cooled almonds in a tightly covered container, preferably in the refrigerator. When you’re ready to use them, preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Spread the amount of almonds you want to use on a baking sheet and put in the preheated oven for 5 to 10 minutes. Allow to cool on the pan.

Boom! Crunchy Smoky Almond Bits ready to eat!

Sue’s Tip

Smoky Almond Bits can be scattered over fresh green salads, roasted vegetables, potato soup, creamy pasta, or eat them right out of the bowl. They make an excellent addition to a charcuterie board.

When you’re shopping for smoked paprika, you may see cans marked dulce and picante–sweet and hot. For this recipe, purchase the dulce (sweet)–not the picante (hot)!