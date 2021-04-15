Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week

Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week

1 pound broccoli (about 1 medium head)
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
2 to 3 tablespoons oil, such as avocado oil or grapeseed oil
12 large eggs
1 cup milk of choice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, optional
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 375°F.

Cut the broccoli florets from the stalks. Peel the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then chop the stalks and florets into bite-size pieces. Arrange the broccoli and tomatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with oil and toss to thoroughly coat all of the vegetables, as well as the bottom of the pan.
Roast until the broccoli is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl or spouted measuring cup.
Carefully pour the eggs onto the baking sheet over the vegetables. Sprinkle with the cheese, if using. Bake until the frittata is puffed around the edges, golden in spots, and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely before slicing. Makes 12 individual servings.

Sue’s Tips
A 12-ounce bag of broccoli florets can be used instead of a head of broccoli. Still cut into bite-size pieces.
The higher the fat content in the milk you use, the creamier your frittata will be.
Slice the frittata, stack between pieces of parchment paper, and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Tomato Tulips

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Arizona Sunshine Lemon Pie

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cabbage Stir Fry

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Immune-Boosting Tea

What do you think?

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Ending Human Trafficking in Our Region And Beyond

Posted on Apr. 9 2021
Christian Wheeler

Backroads - Christian Wheeler

Posted on Apr. 8 2021

Lakeland Currents - The Minnesota DNR Fisheries Program

Posted on Apr. 2 2021

Lakeland Currents - Wounded Heroes

Posted on Mar. 26 2021

Backroads: Tate McLane and Corey Joslyn

Posted on Mar. 25 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.