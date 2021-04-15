Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week
Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week
1 pound broccoli (about 1 medium head)
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
2 to 3 tablespoons oil, such as avocado oil or grapeseed oil
12 large eggs
1 cup milk of choice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, optional
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 375°F.
Cut the broccoli florets from the stalks. Peel the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then chop the stalks and florets into bite-size pieces. Arrange the broccoli and tomatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with oil and toss to thoroughly coat all of the vegetables, as well as the bottom of the pan.
Roast until the broccoli is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl or spouted measuring cup.
Carefully pour the eggs onto the baking sheet over the vegetables. Sprinkle with the cheese, if using. Bake until the frittata is puffed around the edges, golden in spots, and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely before slicing. Makes 12 individual servings.
Sue’s Tips
A 12-ounce bag of broccoli florets can be used instead of a head of broccoli. Still cut into bite-size pieces.
The higher the fat content in the milk you use, the creamier your frittata will be.
Slice the frittata, stack between pieces of parchment paper, and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.