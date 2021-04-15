Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week

Sheet Pan Eggs for a Week

1 pound broccoli (about 1 medium head)

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 to 3 tablespoons oil, such as avocado oil or grapeseed oil

12 large eggs

1 cup milk of choice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, optional

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 375°F.

Cut the broccoli florets from the stalks. Peel the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then chop the stalks and florets into bite-size pieces. Arrange the broccoli and tomatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer. Drizzle with oil and toss to thoroughly coat all of the vegetables, as well as the bottom of the pan.

Roast until the broccoli is tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl or spouted measuring cup.

Carefully pour the eggs onto the baking sheet over the vegetables. Sprinkle with the cheese, if using. Bake until the frittata is puffed around the edges, golden in spots, and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely before slicing. Makes 12 individual servings.