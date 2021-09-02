Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Baked Pancake

Nathan DatresSep. 1 2021

Sheet Pan Baked Pancake

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • Spray oil
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Instructions

  1. Set a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.
  2. Melt butter and set aside to come to room temperature. Spray oil on a 12 x 17-inch sheet pan with shallow sides.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a large well in the center.
  4. In another bowl, whisk eggs. Add room-temperature butter and blend in. Whisk in buttermilk and vanilla. Pour liquid mixture into dry ingredients and stir just until no streaks of flour remain (don’t over-mix). There will be some lumps.
  5. Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread to corners. It doesn’t have to be perfectly even.
  6. Slide pan into the oven and immediately reduce heat to 450 degrees. Bake for 10 minutes.
  7. Turn on broiler and broil just until golden on top. Watch carefully; this takes only 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 minutes. For even browning, you may have to turn the pan around. Remove from the oven, and cut into pieces.

Serves 8

Sue’s Tips

Once baked and cool, these pancake pieces can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days and heated up in the oven or microwave at serving time. They can also be kept frozen for a month or two, sealed in freezer bags with parchment paper between the pieces to prevent sticking together when they are thawing.

Fresh or frozen berries, chopped nuts or chocolate chips can be gently stirred into the batter before spreading it out on the prepared pan.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Tomato Tart with Creamy Ricotta

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Avocado Hummus

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Summery Salad in Seconds (Well, almost)

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – One-Minute Tomato Sandwich

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.