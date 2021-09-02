Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Baked Pancake

Serves 8

Sue’s Tips

Once baked and cool, these pancake pieces can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days and heated up in the oven or microwave at serving time. They can also be kept frozen for a month or two, sealed in freezer bags with parchment paper between the pieces to prevent sticking together when they are thawing.

Fresh or frozen berries, chopped nuts or chocolate chips can be gently stirred into the batter before spreading it out on the prepared pan.