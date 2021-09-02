Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sheet Pan Baked Pancake
Sheet Pan Baked Pancake
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- Spray oil
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- 2 cups buttermilk
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Instructions
- Set a rack in the center of the oven. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.
- Melt butter and set aside to come to room temperature. Spray oil on a 12 x 17-inch sheet pan with shallow sides.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Make a large well in the center.
- In another bowl, whisk eggs. Add room-temperature butter and blend in. Whisk in buttermilk and vanilla. Pour liquid mixture into dry ingredients and stir just until no streaks of flour remain (don’t over-mix). There will be some lumps.
- Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread to corners. It doesn’t have to be perfectly even.
- Slide pan into the oven and immediately reduce heat to 450 degrees. Bake for 10 minutes.
- Turn on broiler and broil just until golden on top. Watch carefully; this takes only 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 minutes. For even browning, you may have to turn the pan around. Remove from the oven, and cut into pieces.
Serves 8
Sue’s Tips
Once baked and cool, these pancake pieces can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days and heated up in the oven or microwave at serving time. They can also be kept frozen for a month or two, sealed in freezer bags with parchment paper between the pieces to prevent sticking together when they are thawing.
Fresh or frozen berries, chopped nuts or chocolate chips can be gently stirred into the batter before spreading it out on the prepared pan.
