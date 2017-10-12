DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Seeds & Spice Soup and Salad Sprinkle

Seeds & Spice Soup and Salad Sprinkle

1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1/4 cup raw sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

Toast pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and black peppercorns in 10-inch pan over medium heat. Stir constantly for 2 to 3 minutes. Mixture will be fragrant and pumpkin seeds will just begin to pop. Immediately transfer to a plate to cool for a few minutes. Transfer mixture to a food processor. Add fresh thyme leaves and salt. Process until mixture is a crumbly blend of some finely chopped seeds and some larger pieces. Once mixture is completely cool, it can be stored in a jar in the refrigerator for a week.
Sprinkle freely over tomato soup, squash bisque, salads, and even pasta!

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Squash Cutting Tip

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fresh Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Apples with Crispy Topping

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Oatmeal Almond Butter Breakfast Power Bowl

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Recent Show

INSIGHT: Pine River Backus Family Centers & Pillager Family Centers

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

Recently Added

INSIGHT: Pine River Backus Family Centers & Pillager Family Centers

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: Happy Dancing Turtle

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: Northern Dental Access Center

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: United Way of Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: Northwest Minnesota Foundation

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.