Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Seeds & Spice Soup and Salad Sprinkle

1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1/4 cup raw sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
Toast pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds and black peppercorns in 10-inch pan over medium heat. Stir constantly for 2 to 3 minutes. Mixture will be fragrant and pumpkin seeds will just begin to pop. Immediately transfer to a plate to cool for a few minutes. Transfer mixture to a food processor. Add fresh thyme leaves and salt. Process until mixture is a crumbly blend of some finely chopped seeds and some larger pieces. Once mixture is completely cool, it can be stored in a jar in the refrigerator for a week.
Sprinkle freely over tomato soup, squash bisque, salads, and even pasta!
